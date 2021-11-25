How to Watch Syracuse vs Arizona State

Matchup: Syracuse (2-2) vs Arizona State (2-3)

Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, November 25th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Arizona State have met three times prior to the Battle 4 Atlantis. Each of the three previous meetings were also neutral court affairs. The Sun Devils won the first game 93-77 in 1968. The next two were NCAA Tournament games, both wins by Syracuse. In 2009, the Orange knocked off James Harden's ASU squad 78-67 led by Eric Devendorf's 21 points. In 2018, Oshae Brissett had 23 points and 12 rebounds led the Orange's 60-56 First Four victory.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU.

Similar to Syracuse, Arizona State has had an inconsistent start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Sun Devils opened the season with a win over Portland before falling at home to UC Riverside on a three quarters court shot at the buzzer. ASU bounced back with a win over North Florida before back to back losses to San Diego State and Baylor. Kimani Lawrence, a 6-6 senior wing, leads ASU in scoring and rebounding. Marcus Bagley, a 6-8 forward, and DJ Horne, a 6-1 guard, are the two primary three point shooting threats. Both are over 38% on the season. Jamiya Neal, a 6-6 freshman, also can hit the outside shot. The Sun Devils shoots 30% from deep on the season.