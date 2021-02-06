How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Matchup: Syracuse (10-5, 4-4) at Clemson (11-5, 5-5)

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, S.C.

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 6th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Doug Sherman, Jordan Cornette

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a slight favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 51.1% chance to win.

Odds: Clemson is favored by 3.0 points. The over/under is 135 points. The moneyline is Syracuse +135, Clemson -155.

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 6-4. The Tigers have also won the last two, both at Littlejohn Coliseum. Prior to those two consecutive wins, the Orange had won three in a row. The three game winning streak started in 2017 when freshman Tyus Battle hit a corner three at the buzzer to shock the Tigers. Syracuse was 0-2 against Clemson as non-conference opponents, beat the Tigers in their first matchup as ACC foes before Clemson won two in a row prior to the Orange's three game winning streak.

What to Know About Clemson: Clemson is 11th in the ACC in rebounding margin (Syracuse is 10th), 10th in defensive rebounding percentage (Syracuse is 15th), and 11th in offensive rebounding percentage (Syracuse is 8th). Clemson is one of the better teams in the ACC in forcing turnovers at over 15 per game. That is one of the ways they make up for the lack of rebounding. Clemson uses a lot of screens at the top of the key to free up their guards to drive and dish. However, that is usually against man defenses. Against the zone, Clemson could use Aamir Simms in the middle as he leads the team in assists at 2.8 per game. Simms sees the floor well, is a willing passer and can hit the mid-range jumper. Clemson is not a big, physical team on the interior overall. They do have one player who fits the bill of the types that have given Syracuse a lot of trouble this season. That would be Clemson forward Aamir Simms. Simms is 6-8, 245 pounds, averages 12 points and six rebounds per game, both of which lead the team.