How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (8-8, 2-3) vs Florida State (9-5, 3-2)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 15th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dave O’Brien, Corey Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 67.3% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-5, but it has been a tale of two sides of the series. In the first seven games, Syracuse won six of them. In the last six, Florida State has won four. The two teams did not play at all last season due to covid related issues within the Seminoles program. The last time they played was in December earlier this season. Syracuse rallied from an eight point halftime deficit to top the Seminoles 63-60.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68. In the ACC home opener, Syracuse fell to Virginia 74-69. The Orange followed that up with an 88-87 loss at Miami and 77-74 overtime loss at Wake Forest. Syracuse snapped a three game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh 77-61.