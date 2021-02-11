How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (11-4, 8-4) at Florida State (6-5, 5-5)

Location: Tucker Civic Center - Tallahassee, FL

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Thursday, February 11th.

Television: ACC Network

Broadcast: Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 4-3, all of which came under head coach Quentin Hillsman. In last year's matchup, Syracuse upset #8 Florida State in the Dome off of an overtime buzzer beater by Emily Engstler.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has won two in a row and four of the last five. The Orange is one game back of third place and one and a half back of second place in the ACC. In their most recent game, Syracuse started just 1-18 from the floor, but rallied to take a 15 point lead in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh. The Panthers rallied with a flurry of buckets in the final minute and made the final score look closer than it was as Syracuse won by four. That win capped a stretch where Syracuse played five games in 10 days.

Florida State Coming In: Florida State played just one nonconference game as their others were cancelled or postponed. They topped Florida by six in that one contest. In ACC play, the Seminoles has been up and down. After winning three of their first four conference games, Florida State has lost four of six, including a 15 point loss at Miami on Sunday. Florida State is led by three double digit scorers in Morgan Jones (14.9), Kourtney Weber (13.9) and Bianca Jackson (13.2). Jackson leads the team in assists while Jones leads Florida State in rebounding. Weber is their best outside shooter by percentage at 43.8%.