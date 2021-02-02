How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (9-3, 6-3) at Georgia Tech (9-3, 7-2)

Location: McCamish Pavilion - Atlanta, GA

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Tuesday, February 1st.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all time series 5-3. Georgia Tech, however, has won the last two matchups including an 82-64 triumph last season in the Dome.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has won two in a row following a two game skid. They used late fourth quarter runs to top both Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. The Orange shot out to a big early lead against the Panthers, but Pitt trimmed the lead to just five with under five minutes to play. Syracuse closed the game on a 20-2 run. Syracuse trailed Notre Dame by seven entering the fourth quarter, but dominated the final frame 23-4 for the comeback victory. Key in both wins has been the play of freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, who is the back to back ACC Freshman of the Week honoree. The week prior, Syracuse guard Priscilla Williams won the award. Cardoso leads Syracuse in scoring at 14.4 points per game and blocked shots at 3.3 per game. The winner of this game will be in third place in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Coming In: The Yellow Jackets enter Tuesday night's game on a five game winning streak. They have just two conference losses on the season, a home loss to NC State and road defeat at Notre Dame. Their lone nonconference loss was in overtime against Georgia. Georgia Tech is led by guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen. She averages over 16 points, six rebounds and nearly four assists per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Guard Kierra Fletcher is a great outside shooter and distributor. She leads the team in assists at nearly four per game and three point shooting at over 47%. Senior 6-4 post player Lorela Cubaj is the ACC's leading rebounder at over 12 per game to go along with 12.8 points.