How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 7-6) at Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6)

Location: McCamish Pavilion - Atlanta, GA.

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 27th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. It gives the Orange a 41.8% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 7-6. The teams only met four times prior to becoming conference opponents. The first meeting was in the 1985 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech won 70-53. The Yellow Jackets won the first two matchups, followed by two straight for the Orange. Syracuse swept the two games last season, including a 34 point win at Georgia Tech. Prior to last season, the Yellow Jackets had won three of the previous four meetings.

What to Know About Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech enters Saturday's game against Syracuse on a three game winning streak and fresh off of an upset at Virginia Tech. It is led by 6-9, 233 pound forward Moses Wright, who averages 16.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He is a physical interior presence who scores and rebounds at a high level. The backcourt of Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe is also dangerous. They average more than 31 points per game between them and each shoots over 40% from three. Alvarado is also a physical on ball defender. Georgia Tech is 11th in field goal percentage defense, 14th in three point percentage defense, 14th in rebounding margin, 2nd in steals per game, 1st in turnover margin, and 13th in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.