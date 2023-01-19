How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) at Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7)

Location: McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, GA)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 19th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Georgia Tech holds a 5-3 series edge all-time. In fact, Syracuse has not beaten the Yellow Jackets since 2018 nor won at McCamish Pavilion since 2015. The Orange fell to Georgia Tech last year in the Dome 65-55.

Syracuse has been playing good basketball of late, winning three of its last four. Its two most recent losses were close contests against highly ranked opponents in NC State and Notre Dame. The three most recent Orange victories were all by double figures including two on the road. It is a almost entirely new roster this season compared to last as the program underwent tremendous change. Felisha Legette-Jack was hired in the offseason to rebuild the program and has made a huge difference in year one. She brought with her several transfers who have helped the turnaround from a losing season last season. Dyaisha Fair leads the team in scoring (19.6), assists (4.2) and steals (2.6). The Orange has three players averaging more than two steals per game. Teisha Hyman does a bit of everything, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Syracuse takes a lot of shots from three point range, though it is only shooting 30% from deep on the season. Dariauna Lewis has been tremendous inside, averaging 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. She has nine double-doubles on the season.

Georgia Tech started out the season playing well, going 9-2 in non-conference play. That included wins over Michigan State and Auburn. It has been a major struggle since ACC play began, however, as the Yellow Jackets are 0-7 against conference foes. It is coming into the Syracuse game off of an 18 point home loss to Duke. Guard Cameron Swartz leads the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game. She is shooting just 31.7% from the field and 25.5% from three point range. Bianca Jackson is the only other player averaging double figures in scoring at 11.2 points per game. As a team, Georgia Tech shoots just 36.7% from the field and 28.4% from three point range.

