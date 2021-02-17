How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Matchup: Syracuse (12-6, 6-5) at Louisville (11-4, 6-3)

Location: Yum Center - Louisville, KY

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 16th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Mike Couzens, Jordan Cornette

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. It gives the Orange a 43.9% chance to win.

Odds: Louisville is favored by 4.0 points. The over/under is 140.0 points. The moneyline is Syracuse +170, Louisville -185.

Series History: Louisville leads the all-time series 19-10. The two have been conference rivals in the Big East and now in the ACC. Syracuse lost the first four matchups in the series, which occurred in the 60s and 70s. From 2007-2011, Louisville won seven in a row against the Orange. Since joining the ACC, Louisville leads 4-3. Syracuse has won two of the last three, however, with the Cardinals winning last season's only matchup 90-66.

What to Know About Louisville: Louisville has not played since February 1st due to being on a pause as a result of positive covid tests. They will still be without two scholarship players against Syracuse, assistant coach Dino Gaudio. He did not specify which two players. Louisville is led by guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson. Jones leads the team in scoring (17.4 points per game), assists (4.9 assists per game) and steals (1.4 steals per game). Johnson is their best three point shooter at over 42% on the season. Other than Johnson, Louisville is not a great three point shooting outfit. The rest of the team is shooting just 28% from the outside.

Both guards rebound the ball well with Jones snatching 5.6 and Johnson 6.1 rebounds per game. Louisville has three front court players that should concern Syracuse. Jae'Lyn Withers at 6-8, 230, Samuell Williamson at 6-7, 210 and Dre Davis at 6-5, 220. Each can really rebound the ball. Withers and Williamson each average more than 7.5 boards per contest.