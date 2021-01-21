How to Watch #23 Syracuse at #1 Louisville

Matchup: #23 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1) at Louisville (12-0, 5-0)

Location: KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

Time: 9:00pm Eastern - Thursday, January 21st.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

RELATED: TIANA MANGAKAHIA REMINDS EVERYONE HOW GOOD SHE IS

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Louisville leads the all time series 13-7. Six of Syracuse's seven wins have come with head coach Quentin Hillsman at the helm. The Orange is 6-11 under Hillsman against the Cardinals.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse played its first game in nearly a month on Sunday, and they showed no ill effects from the time off. Syracuse dominated Miami 99-64, the largest margin of victory in an ACC game this season. Priscilla Williams earned ACC Freshman of the Week by scoring 26 points on 9-9 shooting overall and 6-6 from three point range. Syracuse then avenged their only loss of the season by topping North Carolina 88-76 on Tuesday. Tiana Mangakahia scored 19 points and dished out 13 assists in the win.

Louisville Coming In: Louisville is an impressive 12-0 on the season. They have played only one ranked team this season, an early season matchup with DePaul. They blew DePaul out by 41 points in that game. Only one team has been within single digits of the Cardinals this year, when Virginia Tech gave Louisville a run before the Cards won by four. Louisville is led by Dana Evans who is averaging over 19 points per game.