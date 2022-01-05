How to Watch Syracuse at Miami

Matchup: Syracuse (7-6, 1-1) at Miami (11-3, 3-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, January 5th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Angel Gray, Dan Bonner

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Miami -2.0.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 37.5% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 20-9 and has won three of the last four. Last year, the Orange blew out Miami in the Dome 83-57. Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim each scored 23 points in that game. The last game in Miami saw the Hurricanes top the Orange 69-65 in overtime.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68. In the ACC home opener, Syracuse fell to Virginia 74-69.