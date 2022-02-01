Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State

Television, live stream, odds, series history and more as the Wolfpack hosts the Orange.

Matchup: Syracuse (10-11, 4-6) at NC State (10-12, 3-8)

Location: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 2nd.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

Read More

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 44.3% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with NC State 10-6. The two teams faced each other three times last season, with the Orange winning all three. The Wolfpack won the previous three meetings. Syracuse is 4-2 at NC State. The first game last year was in the Dome, with Syracuse pulling out a narrow 76-73 victory. The next game, at NC State, saw Syracuse win a little more comfortably 77-68. The third matchup was in the ACC Tournament, which Syracuse dominated 89-68 behind 27 points from Buddy Boeheim. 

What to Know About NC State: NC State has been very up and down this season. After starting the season, 6-1, the Wolfpack lost six of seven including setbacks against Richmond and Wright State. An overtime loss to Purdue, one of the best teams in the country, was also part of that stretch. NC State has lost four of its last five. The Wolfpack has one of the best players in the ACC in 6-7 wing Dereon Seabron, who averages over 18 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He leads the team in all four categories and is shooting 53% from the floor. 6-11 sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona averages nearly two blocks per game as one of the leagues better rim protectors. NC State is sixth in the conference in scoring by second to last in scoring defense. The Wolfpack is 12th in the conference in shooting percentage and 10th in three point percentage. Defensively, NC State is last in the ACC in field goal percentage defense and second to last in three point percentage defense. NC State is also second to last in rebounding margin but second in turnover margin. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF 

Team Celebration
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State

31 seconds ago
Swider WF
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 32

5 hours ago
Syracuse Men race at Colgate University 2021
Track & Field

Two ‘Cuse Runners Break 4 Minute Mile Barrier in Boston

13 hours ago
Tucker 7
Football

Syracuse Football 2022 Schedule Revealed

16 hours ago
Jobity
Recruiting

Kevin Jobity Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

18 hours ago
Buddy Pitt 2
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Named ACC Player of the Week

20 hours ago
Cuse helmet
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Latest Syracuse Football Recruiting Intel

Jan 31, 2022
Member Exclusive
Isaiah Johnson Visit
Recruiting

Isaiah Johnson Talks Syracuse Visit, Has Decision Date Set

Jan 30, 2022