How to Watch Syracuse at NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (10-11, 4-6) at NC State (10-12, 3-8)

Location: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 2nd.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team:

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 44.3% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with NC State 10-6. The two teams faced each other three times last season, with the Orange winning all three. The Wolfpack won the previous three meetings. Syracuse is 4-2 at NC State. The first game last year was in the Dome, with Syracuse pulling out a narrow 76-73 victory. The next game, at NC State, saw Syracuse win a little more comfortably 77-68. The third matchup was in the ACC Tournament, which Syracuse dominated 89-68 behind 27 points from Buddy Boeheim.

What to Know About NC State: NC State has been very up and down this season. After starting the season, 6-1, the Wolfpack lost six of seven including setbacks against Richmond and Wright State. An overtime loss to Purdue, one of the best teams in the country, was also part of that stretch. NC State has lost four of its last five. The Wolfpack has one of the best players in the ACC in 6-7 wing Dereon Seabron, who averages over 18 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He leads the team in all four categories and is shooting 53% from the floor. 6-11 sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona averages nearly two blocks per game as one of the leagues better rim protectors. NC State is sixth in the conference in scoring by second to last in scoring defense. The Wolfpack is 12th in the conference in shooting percentage and 10th in three point percentage. Defensively, NC State is last in the ACC in field goal percentage defense and second to last in three point percentage defense. NC State is also second to last in rebounding margin but second in turnover margin.

