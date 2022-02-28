How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) at North Carolina (21-8, 13-5)

Location: Dean Smith Center (Durham, NC)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 28th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dan Shulman, Cory Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse +7.0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 21.6% chance to win.

Series History: North Carolina leads the all-time series 14-6. However, Syracuse has won two of the last three. The Tar Heels have won 10 of the last 12 though. That includes a nine game winning streak for UNC from 2015 to 2020. Last season, the team's split the two games with each winning on their home floor.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About North Carolina: North Carolina is led by center Armando Bacot, who is the best rebounder in the ACC at over 12 per game and is seventh in the league in scoring at over 16 points per game. The Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the ACC and shoot over 37% from three as a team. UNC has struggled defensively for most of the season, however, at 10th in the conference in field goal percentage defense and ninth in three point percentage defense. North Carolina has four players all shooting between 38.5% and 41.9% from beyond the arc: Caleb Love (38.8%), Brady Manek (38.5%), RJ Davis (39.8%) and Leaky Black (41.9%).

