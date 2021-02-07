How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (10-4, 7-4) at Pittsburgh (4-6, 2-5)

Location: Petersen Events Center - Pittsburgh, PA

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 7th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra/RSN (YES Network locally)

Broadcast: Tom Werme, Kelley Deyo

Stream: Watch ESPN or FOX Sports Go (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 46-19. Under Quentin Hillsman, the Orange have been even more dominant with a 18-3 edge. Syracuse won the earlier season matchup in the Dome 80-57.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse bounced back with a win over Wake Forest after falling at Georgia Tech. That puts the Orange squarely in fourth place in the ACC. Syracuse and Wake Forest battled in a close contest for the entire first half in a back and forth contest. The Orange took control in the third quarter, and kept the Demon Deacons at arms length throughout the fourth.

Pittsburgh Coming In: Pittsburgh is on a three game losing streak entering Sunday's matchup with the Orange. That includes the loss at Syracuse on January 28th. In their most recent game, Virginia Tech blew out the Panthers by 19. Pitt is led by guard Jayla Everett, who is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. The rest of the team is shooting just 28% from deep. Dayshanette Harris averages 14.2 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.