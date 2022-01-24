Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, Pittsburgh Panthers

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Television, live stream, odds, series history and more as the Orange faces the Panthers.

Matchup: Syracuse (9-10, 3-5) at Pittsburgh (7-12, 2-6)

Location: Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 25th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

Read More

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 67.9% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with Pittsburgh 74-46, but the Panthers have won the last two of the last three after sweeping the Orange last season. Prior to that, Syracuse had won seven in a row and eight of the previous nine. In last season's results, Pittsburgh won 63-60 in the Dome and 96-76 at Pitt. Earlier this season, Syracuse knocked off the Panthers 77-61.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh is led by center John Hugley, one of the best interior scorers in the ACC. He averages 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game at 6-9, 240 pounds. Last time against Syracuse, he only scored eight points on 1-6 shooting. Hugley is one of the best in the conference at drawing fouls, as he attempts nearly eight free throws per game. The Panthers are not a great outside shooting team at just 30.1% from three point range, last in the ACC. Pittsburgh is also the lowest scoring team in the conference and shoots the lowest percentage from the floor. Defensively, Pitt is solid as the third best scoring defense in the ACC. The Panthers are just eighth in three point percentage defense, however. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Torrence
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

16 seconds ago
Denaburg
Recruiting

Class of 2022 Kicker Brady Denaburg Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

5 hours ago
Johnson Dart 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: January 24, 2022

6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Ward FF
Lacrosse

Emma Ward to Miss 2022 Season With Leg Injury

15 hours ago
Polina Tennis
Tennis

Syracuse Tennis Falls to Nittany Lions in First Loss of Season

15 hours ago
Buddy Shooting
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Duke 79 Syracuse 59

Jan 23, 2022
Karriem
Recruiting

Saboor Karriem Gets Closer Look at Syracuse: 'Cuse Has My Attention'

Jan 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
Symir Duke
Basketball

Highlights & Recap: Duke 79 Syracuse 59

Jan 22, 2022