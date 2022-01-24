How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (9-10, 3-5) at Pittsburgh (7-12, 2-6)

Location: Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 25th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team:

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 67.9% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with Pittsburgh 74-46, but the Panthers have won the last two of the last three after sweeping the Orange last season. Prior to that, Syracuse had won seven in a row and eight of the previous nine. In last season's results, Pittsburgh won 63-60 in the Dome and 96-76 at Pitt. Earlier this season, Syracuse knocked off the Panthers 77-61.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh is led by center John Hugley, one of the best interior scorers in the ACC. He averages 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game at 6-9, 240 pounds. Last time against Syracuse, he only scored eight points on 1-6 shooting. Hugley is one of the best in the conference at drawing fouls, as he attempts nearly eight free throws per game. The Panthers are not a great outside shooting team at just 30.1% from three point range, last in the ACC. Pittsburgh is also the lowest scoring team in the conference and shoots the lowest percentage from the floor. Defensively, Pitt is solid as the third best scoring defense in the ACC. The Panthers are just eighth in three point percentage defense, however.

