How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (7-3, 1-2) at Pittsburgh (6-2, 2-1)

Location: Petersen Events Center - Pittsburgh, PA

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 16th.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO, Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 73-46 including winning the seven of the last eight, and eight of the last 10, games. Syracuse has completely dominated the series outside of the Jamie Dixon era at Pitt. When Dixon was the head coach, Syracuse was just 6-15 against the Panthers. In all other games, the Orange is 67-31. The Panthers won the most recent matchup, however, 63-60 in the Dome on January 6th. Syracuse held an 18 point lead in the first half, 14 point halftime advantage and 11 point edge late in the second half before Pittsburgh came storming back to stun the Orange.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. They give the Orange a 61.7% chance to win.

Pittsburgh Getting Players Back: Noah Collier, Nike Sibande and John Hugley all return for the Panthers. They had been out due to contact tracing and missed the previous matchup with Syracuse. None are starters, but each was part of the rotation. Hugley may be the one that impacts the game the most, as he is another big body at 6-9, 240 pounds. Pittsburgh's best player, Justin Champagnie (17.8 points, 12.3 rebounds per game), is still out with an injury.