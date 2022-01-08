How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest

Matchup: Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) at Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2)

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 8th.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally) - Full RSN lists HERE.

Stream: Fox Sports Live (in market) or Watch ESPN (out of market)

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Wake Forest -4.0.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 29.2% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse is 9-1 all-time against Wake Forest. The lone loss came in January 2018, when the. Orange fell on the road 73-67. Syracuse has won four in a row since then, including a 75-73 victory in the Dome in 2020. Buddy Boeheim scored 22 points to lead SU. The last game at Wake Forest was in 2019, when the Orange dominated 79-54. Tyus Battle scored 21 points in that game.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68. In the ACC home opener, Syracuse fell to Virginia 74-69. The Orange followed that up with an 88-87 loss at Miami.