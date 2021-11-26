Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Auburn

    Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange faces the Tigers.
    Author:

    Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs #19 Auburn (4-1)

    Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

    Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern - Friday, November 26th.

    Television: ESPN2

    Read More

    Stream: WatchESPN

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: Syracuse and Auburn have only met one other time on the hardwood. That happened in the 2003 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Orange has the three seed in that game, while Auburn was the 10. Syracuse jumped out to an early 10-2 lead and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Auburn would not go away, however, and trimmed the advantage to 10 at intermission. Syracuse controlled most of the action in the second half, and a late rally by the Tigers was not enough as the Orange advanced to the Elite Eight with a 79-78 win. Carmelo Anthony had a team high 18 points for Syracuse, while Marquise Daniels had 27 for the Tigers. 

    Live Stats: LINK 

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State. 

    Edwards 3
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Auburn

    26 seconds ago
    Edwards
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse 92 Arizona State 84

    26 minutes ago
    Jim Boeheim
    Basketball

    WATCH: Jim Boeheim, Cole Swider, Jesse Edwards Discuss ASU Win

    1 hour ago
    ASU Recap
    Basketball

    Syracuse Bounces Back With Win Over Arizona State

    1 hour ago
    How to Watch ASU
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Arizona State

    Nov 24, 2021
    VCU Takeaways
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: VCU 67 Syracuse 55

    Nov 24, 2021
    Boeheim
    Basketball

    WATCH: Jim Boeheim & Jimmy Boeheim Discuss Loss to VCU

    Nov 24, 2021
    VCU Recap
    Basketball

    VCU's Defense Shuts Down Syracuse, Orange Drops Second Straight

    Nov 24, 2021