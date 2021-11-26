How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Auburn

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs #19 Auburn (4-1)

Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern - Friday, November 26th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Auburn have only met one other time on the hardwood. That happened in the 2003 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Orange has the three seed in that game, while Auburn was the 10. Syracuse jumped out to an early 10-2 lead and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Auburn would not go away, however, and trimmed the advantage to 10 at intermission. Syracuse controlled most of the action in the second half, and a late rally by the Tigers was not enough as the Orange advanced to the Elite Eight with a 79-78 win. Carmelo Anthony had a team high 18 points for Syracuse, while Marquise Daniels had 27 for the Tigers.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State.