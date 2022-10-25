How to Watch Syracuse Basketball vs Indiana (PA)

Matchup: Syracuse (0-0) vs Indiana PA (0-0) (EXHIBITION)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, October 25th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Indiana PA have never played in a regular season game. This will technically not count towards that either. The two teams did square off in an exhibition game in 2016, with the Orange coming away with an 83-65 victory. Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 16 points.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. This is one of two exhibition games for the Orange, with the second next Tuesday (November 1st) against Southern New Hampshire. The regular season tips off on November 7th against Lehigh.

Indiana (PA) comes in as one of the best division two squads from last season. The Crimson Hawks won a conference title and made a run all the way to the Division Two Final Four. Indiana (PA) finished the season 33-3.

