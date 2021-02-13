How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (11-6, 5-5) vs Boston College (3-12, 1-8)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, February 13th

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Wes Durham, Cory Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a heavy favorite in this one. It gives the Orange a 86.5% chance to win.

Odds: Boston College is favored by 11.5 points. The over/under is 149.5 points. The moneyline is Syracuse -750, Boston College +525.

Series History: Syracuse has dominated the series against Boston College. They lead 52-26 all time including 26-9 in Orange home games. Syracuse is currently on a five game winning streak against the Eagles. Four of those five have been decided by double figures. The two teams played earlier this season, with Syracuse winning 101-63. The two first met in 1959 in the War Memorial. Boston College won the first three games of the series and five of the first seven.

What to Know About Boston College: Boston College has struggled most of the season, but they have been competitive against good teams. They were down to Villanova by just one with 3:58 remaining. They lost by just five in overtime to Minnesota. While Virginia beat the Eagles by 12, it was just a two point game at halftime. Still, Boston College has only one conference win on the season. They are led by guards Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs. Both are good outside shooters and quality scorers. Reserve big James Karnik had the best game of any BC player in the last meeting with 20 points and eight rebounds.