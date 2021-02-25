How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (11-6, 8-6) vs Boston College (6-10, 2-10)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Thursday, February 25th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, Sling

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 32-24. Head coach Quentin Hillsman is a robust 13-1 against the Eagles. The two played each other earlier this season, with then 18th ranked Syracuse winning at Boston College 83-70.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has lost two in a row and three of its last five games as slow starts have plagued the Orange. Syracuse fell behind by 22 at halftime against Virginia Tech, 14 at halftime against Florida State, and 16 at the end of the first quarter against Georgia Tech. Syracuse will look to correct that against a struggling Boston College club and get themselves back into the win column.

Boston College Coming In: Boston College is led by forward Taylor Soule, who leads the Eagles in scoring and rebounding. BC is not a great outside shooting team at just 31% on the season. However, guard Makayla Dickens is shooting over 43% from three point range and leads the team in attempts as well as makes. Boston College is last in the conference in field goal percentage defense, second to last in scoring defense, 12th in rebounding margin, second in turnover margin and first in steals per game.