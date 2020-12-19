How to Watch Syracuse vs Buffalo

Matchup: Syracuse (5-1) vs Buffalo (3-2)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Saturday, December 19th.

Television: ACC Network

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Corey Alexander

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse has dominated this series throughout its history. The Orange currently lead 28-6, but the Bulls won the most recent meeting 71-59 in 2018. Prior to that, Syracuse had won 18 in a row, with only one of those 18 having a single digit margin of victory. The two teams first met in 1918, and played each other quite a bit in the 20s and 30s before a 23 year hiatus in the series. The in-state foes played 17 times in the 60s and 70s before another long break of 18 years. This game will be just the fourth meeting since 2000.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Syracuse -11. Over/Under 151. Money Line: Syracuse -750, Buffalo +525.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 87.3% chance to win.

Syracuse coming in: Syracuse started the season 3-0 before suffering a setback in their first road game of the season at top 20 Rutgers. They were without Buddy Boeheim in that game, who returned to spark Syracuse's 38 point win at Boston College. The Orange shot the ball extremely well against the Eagles, setting a school record with 16 made three pointers. However, in the following game against Northeastern, Syracuse shot 31.7% from the floor and 11.1% from beyond the arc in their worst shooting performance of the season. Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim combined for just two points on 1-16 shooting.

Boston College coming in: Buffalo is riding a two game winning stream after knocking off Mercyhurst and Miami (Ohio). Those two wins followed back to back losses to Army and Bowling Green. The Bulls are led by forward Jeenathan Williams, a Rochester product who is averaging 20 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc.