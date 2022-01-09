How to Watch Syracuse vs #17 Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (8-6, 1-3) vs #17 Duke (10-2, 1-1)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 8th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: WatchESPN

Broadcast Team: Dean Linke, Amy Audibert

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse is 3-6 against Duke all-time. The last time the Orange beat the Blue Devils in the Carrier Dome was on February 5, 2018. Syracuse topped Duke 68-65 in that game.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. After a report accused longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman of inappropriate behavior, he resigned in the midst of an independent investigation. That led to Vonn Read being named acting head coach for the 2021-22 season.

The accusations stemmed from an investigation from The Athletic after 12 players elected to transfer from the program. The loss of those players, along with subsequent decommitments following Hillsman's resignation, led to an influx of incoming transfers in order to fill out the roster.

The season started poorly for Syracuse, as the Orange lost four of its first six games including an 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Syracuse would bounce back quite well, however, winning six straight games to improve the record to 8-4. Those six straight wins included an upset of then #18 Ohio State and a 40 point blowout of conference foe Clemson.

However, since then, the Orange has struggled after losing players to health and safety protocols as well as injury. Syracuse has lost two straight games in blowout fashion.