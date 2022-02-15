How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (11-12, 4-9) vs Florida State (12-11, 6-7)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Tuesday, February 15th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Broadcast: Ben Shulman, Cameron Ezeir

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 5-4. The last Orange victory was in January 2020, when Syracuse topped Florida State 90-89 in overtime.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse enters this matchup on a two game winning streak after knocking off Virginia 77-70 and Pittsburgh 67-65, both on the road. That followed eight losses in nine games. Now Syracuse is looking to get back to .500 for the first time since January 27th. All five Orange starters average double figures, led by Teisha Hyman at 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Florida State Coming In: Florida State comes in having split its last four games, highlighted by an upset win over then #20 Notre Dame. The Seminoles have been up and down all season. FSU started the year 7-2 before losing three straight. The 'Noles has hovered around .500 ever since. FSU is led by Morgan Jones, who averages nearly 15 points per game. She is also the team's leading rebounder.

