How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (6-2, 1-1) vs Georgetown (3-7, 1-5)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 9th. Note: The tip time was originally scheduled for 8:00 p.m., but was moved up to seven per an announcement on Friday.

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Seth Greenberg

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 51-44. The two teams helped build the Big East back in the 80s as one of the sport's more fierce rivalries. Since Syracuse left the Big East to join the ACC, they have met five times with Georgetown holding a 3-2 advantage. Syracuse and Georgetown first met in 1930. They played four times in the 30s, five times in the 40s, twice in the 50s, four times in the 60s and twice in the 70s. It was the formation of the Big East in 1980 that caused the two to play every single year. In 1980, Syracuse closed Manley Field House. In their last game in the stadium, Georgetown won by two and head coach John Thompson declared "Manley Field House is officially closed," turning the rivalry into a heated one.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor likes Syracuse's chances in this one. They give the Orange a 87.5% chance to win.

Odds: Syracuse is favored by 10 points. The over/under is 146.5. The moneyline is Syracuse -600 and Georgetown +450. Syracuse is 4-4 against the spread this season while Georgetown is 4-6.