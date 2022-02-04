How to Watch Syracuse vs Louisville

Matchup: Syracuse (11-11, 5-6) vs Louisville (11-11, 5-7)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 5th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 75.9% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Louisville leads the all-time series 19-10, but Syracuse has won two of the last three. The teams did not play last season, as the only game between the two was cancelled. In the last meeting during the 2019-20 season, Louisville won 90-66 at the KFC Yum Center. The most recent game in the Dome was in 2019 with the Orange winning 69-49. Since both teams became part of the ACC, the series is tied at three.

What to Know About Louisville: Louisville is 12th in the ACC in scoring offense and eighth in scoring defense. The Cards are also 13th in field goal percentage and three point shooting percentage. Louisville is one of the better defensive teams, holding teams to 41.7% shooting (3rd in the ACC) and 33.3% (6th in the ACC) from the outside. Louisville is 178th in offensive efficiency and 87th in defensive efficiency. Louisville's best player is 6-11 center Malik Williams. He is the only player to average double figures in scoring and also leads the team with nearly nine rebounds per game. Williams was suspended indefinitely, however, and missed the previous game against North Carolina. His status for Syracuse is unknown. Louisville's best outside shooters are guards El Ellis and Noah Locke. Ellis is hitting over 39% from three point range while Locke is hitting 36%. 6-7 forward Matt Cross is also capable from the outside.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF