How to Watch Syracuse vs Miami

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange hosts the Hurricanes.

Matchup: Syracuse (15-15, 9-10) vs Miami (21-9, 13-6)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, March 5th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 70.0% chance to win.

Series HistorySeries History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 20-10 and has won three of the last five. The last game in the Dome was last year when the Orange blew out Miami 83-57. Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim each scored 23 points in that game. Earlier this season, Syracuse built an 18 point lead in the first half at Miami, but the Hurricanes rallied and topped the Orange by one 88-87. Girard had 26 to pace the offensive attack. 

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Miami: Miami has been one of the surprise teams in the ACC this season. Kameron McGusty is fourth in the league in scoring at 17.4 points per game. The Hurricanes score the 5th most points per game in the conference and have the nation's 16th most efficient offense per KenPom. Miami is seventh in the ACC in three point shooting at nearly 36% as a team. On the flip side, the 'Canes are just 14th in the league in field goal percentage defense and 11th in three point percentage defense. Miami is also last in the conference in rebounding margin. The Hurricanes do lead the league in steals and turnover margin though. 

