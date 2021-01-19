How to Watch Syracuse vs Miami

Matchup: Syracuse (7-4, 1-3) vs Miami (6-2, 2-1)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 19th.

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Corey Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a strong favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 79.8% chance to win.

Odds: Syracuse is favored by 6.0 points. The over/under is 143 total points. The moneyline is Syracuse -280 and Miami +240. Syracuse is 4-7 against the spread this season, while Miami is 7-5.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 19-9. The two teams have played as Big East opponents and now in the ACC. The first meeting happened in 1963, with Syracuse pulling out an 86-85 win in overtime. They did not play again until 1992 after Miami joined the Big East. Syracuse won eight of the first nine meetings overall. Miami left the Big East for the ACC in 2004, and the two did not play from 2003 through 2013 as a result. The series picked back up in 2014 when Syracuse joined the conference. Syracuse holds a 5-4 series edge as ACC opponents.

Opposites: The most recent games for each team could not have been any different. Syracuse was blown out at Pittsburgh, while Miami pulled off a stunning upset of then 16th ranked Louisville at home. Syracuse's big weakness has been opposing centers with size and strength. Miami has one of those in seven footer Nysier Brooks who weighs 240 pounds. He is averaging 7.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.