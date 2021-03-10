How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) vs NC State (13-9, 9-8)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, N.C.

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, March 10th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 9-6. The Wolfpack have the advantage in the series since the two became ACC foes. As non-conference opponents, the Orange held a 4-1 series lead. However, the teams have split 10 games as conference opponents. That includes a three game winning streak for the Wolfpack entering this season. Syracuse snapped that streak with a 76-73 win in the Dome earlier this season and followed that up with a win at NC State.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a slight favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 52.1% chance to win.

Odds: Syracuse is favored by 2.0 points. The over/under is 146 points. The moneyline is Syracuse -135, NC State +115.

What to Know About NC State: NC State's best player, guard Devon Daniels, is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in their win over Wake Forest. Daniels is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from three point range. In his absence, the Wolfpack will turn to DJ Funderburk and Jericole Hellems. Funderburk is a 6-10, 225 pound forward who can score around the basket. Hellems is a three level scorer who has length at 6-7. Manny Bates is a 6-11 sophomore forward who leads the team in rebounding at 5.7 per game. He is the ACC's best rim protectors at 3.0 blocks per game. Guard Thomas Allen is the one to watch regarding three point shooting. He is making 37.9% of his outside shots on the season. NC State is not a great defensive team allowing teams to shoot 44.8% from the floor (11th in the ACC). They are also 11th in free throw shooting percentage. NC State is 10th in the ACC in rebounding margin and 14th in defensive rebounding percentage.