How to Watch Syracuse vs Niagara

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Thursday, December 3rd.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally)

Stream: Fox Sports GO (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse is 54-28 against Niagara all time. Syracuse has won the last nine meetings and 15 of the last 16. Niagara's last win came in 1976, when the Purple Eagles topped the Orange 59-57. The two teams played last season, which was the first meeting in 19 years. Syracuse won that one 71-57 with Elijah Hughes leading the way with 19 points.

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 93.2% chance to win.

Syracuse coming in: Syracuse knocked off Bryant 85-84 in the season opener. The Orange trailed by as many as 13, but rallied to pull out a win. Syracuse was sloppy on both ends, but had not practiced in two weeks due to head coach Jim Boeheim and an undisclosed player testing positive for COVID-19. The positive tests caused the program to pause all activities, including practice. Syracuse has practiced every day since, and hope to be much sharper this time around. They will be without center Bourama Sidibe, who is out four weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Niagara coming in: Niagara has not played yet and has only been practicing for a few days leading up to Thursday's contest. All team activities were paused on November 9th due to a coronavirus outbreak at the school. The pause was lifted this past Sunday, and the Purple Eagles have been practicing ever since. Niagara was 12-20 (9-11) last season.