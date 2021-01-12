How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse (7-2, 1-1) at North Carolina (7-4, 2-2)

Location: Dean Smith Center - Chapel Hill, N.C.

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 12th. Note: This game was originally scheduled to be against Clemson. However, due to a positive test within the Tigers program and subsequent contact tracing, the opponent and venue was changed.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Jordan Cornette

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: North Carolina leads the all-times series 13-5. The teams met seven times as non-conference foes, but have faced each other 11 times since. As non-conference opponents, the Tar Heels led 4-3. Two of Syracuse's three non-conference wins were in the Elite 8 and resulted in Final Four berths (1975, 1987). Both were considered significant upsets. When Syracuse joined the ACC, the Orange won the first matchup as part of the conference. North Carolina dominated the series after that, however, winning nine in a row. Syracuse snapped that streak in the ACC Tournament last season with an 81-53 victory. That was the last game for the Orange, as the remainder of the postseason was cancelled due to the pandemic.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as an underdog in this one. They give the Orange a 87.5% chance to win.

Odds: North Carolina is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 143.5. The moneyline is Syracuse +146 and North Carolina -174. Syracuse is 4-5 against the spread this season while North Carolina is 3-6-1.