How to Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse (13-8, 7-7) vs North Carolina (15-8, 9-5)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, March 1st.

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: North Carolina leads the all-times series 14-5. The teams met seven times as non-conference foes, but have faced each other 12 times since. As non-conference opponents, the Tar Heels lead 5-3. Two of Syracuse's three non-conference wins were in the Elite 8 and resulted in Final Four berths (1975, 1987). Both were considered significant upsets. When Syracuse joined the ACC, the Orange won the first matchup as part of the conference. North Carolina has dominated the series after that, however, winning nine in a row. Syracuse snapped that streak in the ACC Tournament last season with an 81-53 victory. That was the last game for the Orange, as the remainder of the postseason was cancelled due to the pandemic. North Carolina won a close one in Chapel Hill earlier this season 81-75.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a slight favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 55.2% chance to win.

Odds: North Carolina is favored by one point. The over/under is 149. The moneyline is Syracuse +100 and North Carolina -117. Syracuse is 8-13 against the spread this season while North Carolina is 10-12-1.

What to Know About North Carolina: The Tar Heels are just 3-6 on the road this season. North Carolina has four players that average in double digits, but none more than 11.2 points per game. Bigs Armando Bacot and Gabe Brooks lead the way, each averaging over seven rebounds per game. North Carolina is not a great three point shooting team, with only one over 33% on the season. That would be Kerwin Walton at 43.9%. The next best shooter is reserve Andrew Platek at 32.7%. Only one other player is above 30% from three point range on the season. UNC is ninth in the ACC in field goal percentage, seventh in field goal percentage defense, 10th in three point percentage defense, first in rebounding margin, third in defensive rebounding percentage and first in offensive rebounding percentage. They dominated Syracuse on the boards 48-31 in the first meeting, which made up for shooting just 5-24 from beyond the arc. North Carolina outscored Syracuse 24-4 in second chance points and 42-24 in the paint.