How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (8-3, 5-3) vs Notre Dame (8-6, 6-4)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 11:00am Eastern - Sunday, January 31st.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Sam Ravech, Monica McNutt

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Notre Dame has dominated this series with a 35-3 advantage. The Irish have a 16-1 edge against Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman. The lone win for the Orange in the Hillsman era came last season, when Syracuse topped Notre Dame 74-64 in overtime.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse snapped their two game losing streak the last time out with a 23 point blowout of Pittsburgh. Prior to that, they fell at #1 Louisville before losing a road contest at Clemson. Against the Tigers, Syracuse fell behind by 25 points at halftime. They battled back to force overtime, but Clemson dominated the extra frame to pull off the upset. The consecutive losses resulted in Syracuse dropped out of the top 25 for the first time this season.

Notre Dame Coming In: The Irish has been competitive in most of their games this season, but have struggled to find consistency in the win column. They have an early season loss against Ohio after starting the year in the top 25. They also have losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College (that is the Eagles only conference win to date), and North Carolina. Notre Dame has won three of four coming in, however. They are led by forward Maddy Westbeld, who averages 15 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting over 38% from beyond the arc. Guard Dana Mabry is an elite outside shooter at 46.9% on the season from distance. She had 23 points and seven assists in Notre Dame's most recent game.