How to Watch Syracuse vs Pace (Exhibition)

Matchup: Syracuse vs Pace (exhibition)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, October 27th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: As Pace is a division two team, Syracuse does not have an official regular season game against the Setters.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams.

Pace comes in having not played in nearly two years. The school elected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. Pace finished 19-11 in its most recently season (2019-20). During that year, guard Brandon Jacobs was on of the Setters best players and figures to be again this season. Jacobs averages 13.6 points per game shot over 40% from three two seasons ago. Forward Bryan Powell, guard Austin Gilbertson and forward Christian Adams are other players to watch. They also have a McAllister on the roster (guard Jordan McAllister), so there's that.