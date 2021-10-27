    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Pace (Exhibition)

    Television, live stream, start time and more as Orange basketball hosts the Setters.
    Author:

    Matchup: Syracuse vs Pace (exhibition)

    Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

    Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, October 27th.

    Television: ACC Network Xtra

    Stream: Watch ESPN

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: As Pace is a division two team, Syracuse does not have an official regular season game against the Setters. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

    Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. 

    Pace comes in having not played in nearly two years. The school elected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. Pace finished 19-11 in its most recently season (2019-20). During that year, guard Brandon Jacobs was on of the Setters best players and figures to be again this season. Jacobs averages 13.6 points per game shot over 40% from three two seasons ago. Forward Bryan Powell, guard Austin Gilbertson and forward Christian Adams are other players to watch. They also have a McAllister on the roster (guard Jordan McAllister), so there's that.

    Buddy JG3
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Pace (Exhibition)

    39 seconds ago
    Babers 2
    Football

    Dino Babers Discusses End of First Half Blunder vs Virginia Tech

    4 hours ago
    Alford 2
    Football

    Dino Babers on Damien Alford: 'He Doesn't Even Know What He's Capable Of Yet'

    9 hours ago
    Team Tunnel
    Football

    Babers Discusses Special Teams Issues

    15 hours ago
    Tunnel 1
    Football

    Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Boston College

    Oct 25, 2021
    Autry
    Basketball

    Adrian Autry Discusses Cole Swider, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and More

    Oct 25, 2021
    Ashley Tucker
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Syracuse QB Recruiting

    Oct 25, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 15: Breaking Down Virginia Tech Win

    Oct 25, 2021