How to Watch Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (7-8, 1-3) vs Pittsburgh (6-9, 1-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 12th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 85.6% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with Pittsburgh 73-46, but the Panthers have won the last two after sweeping the Orange last season. Prior to that, Syracuse had won seven in a row and eight of the previous nine. In last season's results, Pittsburgh won 63-60 in the Dome and 96-76 at Pitt.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams. It got off to a strong start with wins over Lafayette and Drexel before suffering back to back setbacks against Colgate and VCU. The Orange responded with a win over Arizona State before falling to 19th ranked Auburn. Syracuse bounced back with a 112-110 double overtime victory over Indiana and 63-60 road win at Florida State before falling to Villanova 67-53 and Georgetown 79-75. Syracuse's next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With the COVID pause over, Syracuse blew out Brown 93-62 before knocking off Cornell 80-68. In the ACC home opener, Syracuse fell to Virginia 74-69. The Orange followed that up with an 88-87 loss at Miami and 77-74 overtime loss at Wake Forest.