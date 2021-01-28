How to Watch Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (7-3, 4-3) vs Pittsburgh (4-4, 2-3)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Thursday, January 28th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Cooper Boardman, Brandon Ross

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 45-19. Under Quentin Hillsman, the Orange have been even more dominant with a 17-3 edge.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming in on a two game losing streak. They fell at #1 Louisville before losing a road contest at Clemson. Against the Tigers, Syracuse fell behind by 25 points at halftime. They battled back to force overtime, but Clemson dominated the extra frame to pull off the upset. The consecutive losses resulted in Syracuse dropped out of the top 25 for the first time this season. They are looking to get back in the win column against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Coming In: The Panthers have been up and down all season. They lost an early season matchup with Delaware before being dominated by Virginia Tech. Their two conference wins are both against Clemson, with losses to Florida State and Miami sandwiched in between. Pitt has had three games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers are led by guard Jayla Everett, who is averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. The rest of the team is shooting just 27% from deep.