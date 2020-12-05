How to Watch Syracuse vs Rider

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Rider (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Saturday, December 5th.

Television: ACC Network Extra, RSN (YES Network locally)

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), FOX Sports Go (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Rider have only faced each other one other team in the program's histories. That game came in 1950, with Syracuse knocking off the Broncs 72-54.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Syracuse -20.5. Over/Under 145.5. Money Line: Syracuse +1750, Rider -3500.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 95.5% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse coming in: Syracuse knocked off Bryant 85-84 in the season opener, and then blew out Niagara 75-45 to start the season 2-0. COVID-19 has already impacted the Orange's season. Syracuse was sloppy on both ends in the opener, but had not practiced in two weeks due to head coach Jim Boeheim and an undisclosed player testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to the Niagara game, it was announced there was another positive test within the program. Buddy Boeheim is in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. He missed the game against Niagara and will also be out against Rider and Rutgers. Kadary Richmond took his place in the starting lineup against Niagara, and had a stellar performance. They will also be without center Bourama Sidibe, who is out four weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Rider coming in: This game will be Rider's season opener. The Broncs finished 18-12 last season, averaging 71.7 points per game.