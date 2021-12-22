How to Watch Syracuse vs Siena

Matchup: Syracuse (8-4) vs Siena (0-9)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, December 22nd.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Tim Nolan, Calvin Christoforo

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-1. The last matchup was a 102-65 Orange victory in 2016. Siena's lone win was in the first game of the series, an 83-66 win over Syracuse in 2002.

Syracuse women's basketball handled a tumultuous offseason that saw massive changes within the program. After 12 players transferred out, an investigation from The Athletic accused longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman of inappropriate behavior. That led to a separate investigation by the university and, ultimately, Hillsman's resignation. Longtime assistant Vonn Read was promoted to acting head coach for the 2021-22 season. The year did not start out well for the Orange, who brought in several transfers to fill out the roster. Syracuse started just 2-4 after losing all three of its games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, however, there has been a resurgence. The Orange has won six straight, including an upset over then #18 Ohio State and a 40 point blowout of conference foe Clemson. Syracuse is led by Chrislyn Carr and Teisha Hyman. Carr averages 15.6 points per game while shooting over 43% from beyond the arc. Hyman averages 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Siena is 0-9 on the season but six of those losses came by 10 points or less. Siena is led by guard Rayshel Brown, who averages over 13 points per game. Brown is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc, which is tops on the team. Siena shoots just 20.4% from the outside altogether.