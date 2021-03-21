How to Watch Syracuse vs South Dakota State

Matchup: Syracuse (14-8) vs South Dakota State (21-3)

Location: Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

Time: 5:30pm Eastern - Sunday, March 21st.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast: Kevin Fitzgerald, Chrisity Thomaskutty

Series History: South Dakota State leads the all-time series 1-0. The Jackrabbits beat the Orange in the Dome in the 2019 NCAA Tournament 75-64. SDSU closed the game on a 14-2 run.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse had an up and down regular season, but finished playing good basketball. Despite not having Tiana Mangakahia (injury), Priscilla Williams (injury) and several other players (violation of team rules), Syracuse beat Florida State and was competitive against Louisville. Mangakahia will be back for the Orange, but Williams is still dealing with her head injury and did not travel with the team. The suspended players (Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, Taleah Washington and Khamya McNeal) also did not make the trip.

South Dakota State Coming In: South Dakota State was the Summit League regular season champion, but was shocked in the conference tournament by Omaha. This was the first at large bid in program history. The Jackrabbits are led by junior forward Myah Selland, who averages 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Tylee Erwin is the team's best outside shooter at 40.2% from beyond the arc. She averages 13.3 points per game.