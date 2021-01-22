How to Watch Syracuse vs #16 Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (8-4, 2-3) vs #16 Virginia Tech (11-2, 5-1)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, January 23rd.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 63.0% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 10-5. Virginia Tech won the first two meetings in this series, both in the 70s. The Orange dominated after that, winning eight in a row including each of the three matchups when both teams were in the Big East. None of the Big East matchups were particularly close, with Syracuse winning by 12, 12 and 20 points respectively. Since joining the ACC, it has been a different story. While Syracuse won the first ACC meeting by 20, the next two Orange wins were by two points each. After an eight point Syracuse win in 2016, the Hokies won three of the next four games in the series. The teams split two games last season, with each winning close games on the other's home floor.

What to Know About Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech is 11-2, on a three game losing streak, and has impressive wins over Louisville, Duke, Clemson and Villanova. That said, they lost by 20 to a Penn State team that has a losing record and struggled with Wake Forest who is at the bottom of the ACC. Virginia Tech is a solid rebounding squad, but not an elite one. They are not an overly big team with Keve Aluma as their lone low post threat at 6-9, 235 pounds. Three starters are 6-4 and shorter, so Syracuse should be able to matchup with them in terms of size. Aluma is a handful, as he averages 14.8 points and 7.3 rebound per game. He is the main threat for Syracuse to worry about. The Hokies has a handful of good outside shooters as well, and shoots 35% from beyond the arc as a team.

The Hokies have athletic guards that can shoot and will challenge the Syracuse backcourt. They include Jalen Cone, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Hunter Cattoor and Wabissa Bede. Cattoor is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc.