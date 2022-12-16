How to Watch Syracuse vs Cornell

Matchup: Syracuse (7-4, 1-0) vs Cornell (8-2)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 17th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: TBD

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 73.1% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse and Cornell have met 125 times entering this matchup, with the Orange holding a 94-31 series advantage. The Orange has won the last 41 games. Last year's meeting was a competitive one in the Dome, with Syracuse pulling out an 80-68 victory behind 22 points from Buddy Boeheim and 21 from Cole Swider.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown and knocking off Monmouth.

Cornell is a good basketball team that has played high major competition extremely though this season. The Big Red lost at Boston College and at Miami by just two points a piece. Cornell has won each of its other games. The Big Red shoots the ball very well at 37% from beyond the arc as a team. They are led by guard Greg Dolan, who is shooting 58.8% from deep on the season while scoring 14 points per game. Cornell has a bit of size inside, primarily with 6-9, 220 pound forward Sean Hansen. Guy Ragland Jr., a 6-8, 230 pound forward, comes off the bench to provide some size as well.

