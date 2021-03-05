How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 10-7) vs Florida State (10-7, 9-7)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, N.C.

Time: 2:30pm Eastern - Friday, March 5th.

Television: RSN (YES Network Locally)

Stream: FOX Sports GO (requires cable login)

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: The all-time series is tied 4-4, all of which came under head coach Quentin Hillsman. In last year's matchup, Syracuse upset #8 Florida State in the Dome off of an overtime buzzer beater by Emily Engstler. The Seminoles won 67-52 earlier this season.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse beat Boston College 67-61 in its first ACC Tournament game. The Orange was without Tiana Mangakahia, who missed the game due to a lower body injury. She will be a game time decision against FSU. Syracuse also missed reserves Taleah Washington, Kiara Fisher, Khamya McNeal and Faith Blackistone due to violation of team rules. Their status for the game against the Seminoles is unknown.

Florida State Coming In: Florida State is the 13th best scoring team in the ACC but fifth best defensive scoring squad. The Seminoles defend the three well, are physical inside and put pressure on ball handlers. Florida State is led by the trio of Morgan Jones, Bianca Jackson and Kourtney Weber. Jones leads the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounds (6.5 rpg). Jackson leads the team in assists and shoots over 35% from three. Weber is the team's best three point shooter by percentage at 39.7%. Sammie Puisis has taken the most threes this season, 103, nearly double the attempts of the next highest volume shooter. Puisis is shooting just 28% from beyond the arc.