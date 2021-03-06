How to Watch Syracuse vs Louisville in ACC Tournament Semifinals

Matchup: Syracuse (14-7, 11-7) vs Louisville (22-2, 15-2)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, N.C.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, March 6th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Louisville leads the all time series 14-7. Six of Syracuse's seven wins have come with head coach Quentin Hillsman at the helm. The Orange is 6-12 under Hillsman against the Cardinals.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse beat Florida State on a buzzer beater for its only lead of the game. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Syracuse went on a run in the third quarter capped by an Emily Engstler half court shot to trim the lead to three. After Florida State went on a run to push its advantage to seven, the Orange rallied once again. Trailing by one with 5.9 seconds left, Kiara Lewis inbounded the ball to Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. Djaldi-Tabdi bobbled the ball, gathered and kicked out to Lewis in the corner. Lewis quickly launched a shot that airballed right into the waiting hands of Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso went up immediately and put the ball off glass. It rolled around the rim before dropping as the final buzzer sounded. Syracuse was without Tiana Mangakahia, who sat the second straight game with an injury. Starting guard Priscilla Williams left in the second quarter after a hard fall that resulted in her head smacking the court. She was carried off in a stretcher. The Orange is also without four reserves due to a violation of team rules.

Louisville Coming In: Louisville escaped a tough test from Wake Forest in the ACC Quarterfinals. The Cardinals are in the mix for a one seed in the NCAA Tournament, spent time as the number one team in the country in the polls and are a legitimate National Championship contender. Earlier this season, Louisville beat Syracuse 67-54. Louisville is led by ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans, who averages 20.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. Freshman guard Hailey Van Lith is a fantastic outside shooter at over 38% on the season.