How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland

Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 81.5% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse has never lost to Oakland, holding a 4-0 series edge all-time. All four matchups have featured the same head coaches on each sideline. Jim Boeheim for the Orange and Greg Kampe for the Golden Grizzlies. The first meeting came in 2008, with Syracuse winning 86-66 behind 18 points from Jonny Flynn. The two also met in 2009, 2017 and 2019. All four were in the Dome. The most recent game was also the closest in terms of margin of victory, with Syracuse winning by 12 behind 23 points from Elijah Hughes.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame.

Oakland has really struggled this season, losing eight of its first 10 games. Its two wins were against Defiance and Eastern Michigan. The eight losses came to Bowling Green, Oklahoma State, Toledo, Long Beach State, San Jose State, Missouri State, Cleveland State and Purdue-Fort Wayne. Oakland is an average outside shooting team at 33%, but has a pair of players to watch for in its two leading scorers Trey Townsend and Keaton Hervey. Townsend is a 6-6 forward who averages 16 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc. Hervey is a 6-4 player who can score inside or out. He averages 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 55% overall and 44.4% from the outside. Guard Jalen Moore leads the team with 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Golden Grizzlies do not have a lot of size, with Townsend the tallest player who plays significant minutes at 6-6. Two others, Will Shepherd and Chris Conway, are 6-8 and 6-9 respectively, but only play about 11 minutes per game each.

