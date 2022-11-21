How to Watch Syracuse vs Richmond

Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs Richmond (2-2)

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, November 21st.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -3.5. Over/Under 139.5.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 35.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse is 3-1 all-time against Richmond and is currently on a three game winning streak. The most famous matchup, however, was the first in the series and is one Orange fans would like to forget. It happened in the 1991 NCAA Tournament when the Spiders became the first 15 seed to beat a two seed. Since then, the two programs squared off in 1999, 2002 and 2008. Two were in the Dome while one was in the NIT. Syracuse was victorious in all three of those matchups.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate and win over Northeastern.

Richmond has opened the season 2-2 but enters Monday's game on a two game losing streak. The Spiders opened the season with wins over VMI and Northern Iowa. That was followed by setbacks against Charleston and Wichita State by a combined five points. Richmond is not a particularly great offensive team, eclipsing 70 points just once in four games. The Spiders are led by 6-7 wing Tyler Burton, who averages 19 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. The other shooter to be concerned with is 6-5 guard Jason Roche, who is making 42.1% of his threes. Richmond as a team, however, is shooting just 30.9% from the outside.

