How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (16-8, 10-7) vs Virginia (17-6, 13-4)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, N.C.

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, March 10th.

Television: ESPN/ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Virginia leads the all-time series 9-6. The teams first met in 1984, when Virginia beat Syracuse 63-55. They did not play again until 1990, when the Orange topped the Cavs 63-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament behind 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Derrick Coleman. It would be 17 years after that before they played, with Syracuse pulling out a two point road win. The following year, the Orange were again victorious with a three point win in the Dome. Since Syracuse joined the ACC, Virginia has largely dominated the series. They hold a 7-3 edge during that time, but Syracuse picked up a win in perhaps the most memorable meeting. That would be an Elite Eight matchup in 2016, when Syracuse erased a double digit deficit to stun the one seeded Cavs and advance to the Final Four. Virginia had won four straight in the series before last year's 63-55 Syracuse victory in John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavs won by 23 earlier this season.

Odds: Virginia is favored by 5.0 points. The over/under is 133 points.

What to Know About Virginia: Virginia is known for its pack-line defense and slow offensive tempo. This years Cavs can really shoot at over 38% as a team. Forward Sam Hauser was an All-ACC First Team selection while big Jay Huff was an All-ACC Second Team selection. Huff averages 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting over 40% from three point range. Hauser averages nearly 16 points per game while shooting over 44% from distance. Trey Murphy is also an accomplished outside shooter at over 44%. Kihei Clark is only 5-9, but is a quick, physical point guard who is a great on ball defender and excellent at getting into the lane on offense.