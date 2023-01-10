How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (10-6, 3-2) vs Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-4)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, January 11th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra (out of market), RSN (in market)/YES Network locally.

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team:

Odds: TBD

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 45.0% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all time series 12-5 and has won two of the last three. The Hokies, however, won the most recent meeting 71-59 last season in Blacksburg. The most recent Dome meeting was a 78-60 Orange victory in 2021.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia.

Virginia Tech started out the season hot, winning its first five games before suffering a setback against Charleston. The Hokies then won its next six to move into the top 25 before losing its last four games to Boston College, Wake Forest, Clemson and NC State. Virginia Tech likes to shoot a lot of threes to the tune of 24 per game and makes 34.5% of its attempts. Guard Sean Pedulla leads the team with 17.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. Hunter Cattoor is one of the best shooters in the ACC and can get scorching hot at any time. Center Lynn Kidd is their biggest player at 6-10, 235 pounds but only plays about 13 minutes per game. The front court is primarily comprised of Justyn Mutts (6-7, 220 lbs) and Grant Basile (6-9, 235 lbs). Mutts is the most physical player and leads the team at over eight rebounds per game. He had a big game against Syracuse last season with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

