How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse holds a 9-4 series lead over Virginia and has won the last two meetings. That includes a 6-2 edge since the Orange joined the ACC and a 4-1 mark in the Dome. Syracuse picked up a win at Virginia last season 77-70 and last hosted the Cavs in 2019.

Syracuse has been playing good basketball of late, winning three of its last four. Its two most recent losses were close contests against highly ranked opponents in NC State and Notre Dame. The three most recent Orange victories were all by double figures including two on the road. It is a almost entirely new roster this season compared to last as the program underwent tremendous change. Felisha Legette-Jack was hired in the offseason to rebuild the program and has made a huge difference in year one. She brought with her several transfers who have helped the turnaround from a losing season last season. Dyaisha Fair leads the team in scoring (19.1), assists (4.1) and steals (2.7). The Orange has three players averaging more than two steals per game. Teisha Hyman does a bit of everything, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Syracuse takes a lot of shots from three point range, though it is only shooting 30% from deep on the season. Dariauna Lewis has been tremendous inside, averaging 9.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. She has nine double-doubles on the season.

Virginia had a strong start to the season but has struggled in conference play. It started the season 12-0 but is just 3-6 in conference play and has lost five of its last six coming into the matchup with Syracuse. Forward Camryn Taylor leads the Cavs at 13 points and six rebounds per game. Guard Mir McLean is a skilled scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.2 points and 9.6 boards per game.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF