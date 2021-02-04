How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Matchup: Syracuse (9-4, 6-4) vs Wake Forest (8-7, 5-6)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Thursday, February 4th.

Television: ACC Network

Broadcast: Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all time series 6-2, all of which have been under current head coach Quentin Hillsman.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost at Georgia Tech 76-63 in a battle for third place in the ACC. That puts the Orange squarely in fourth, and the loss snapped a two game losing streak. Syracuse got behind by double digits early, and despite trimming the lead to three in the fourth quarter, the hill was too steep to climb. Syracuse shot the ball well in that game at 53.7% overall and 45% from three point range, but they were dominated on the glass and turned it over 17 times.

Wake Forest Coming In: The Demon Deacons have lost three of four coming into their matchup with Syracuse. They did give top ranked Louisville a run just a few games ago, but that was at home. Other than that, they were blown out by Georgia Tech, lost to Clemson in a tight game, and topped Florida State. Wake is led by 6-2 forward Ivana Raca, who averages 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Guard Jewel Spear is their best outside shooter at 39% on the season.