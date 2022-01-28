Skip to main content
How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Television, live stream, odds, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Demon Deacons.

Matchup: Syracuse (9-11, 3-6) vs Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 29th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

Read More

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 49.7% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 9-2, including winning four of the last five. The one loss, however, was the most recent meeting that snapped a four game Orange winning streak. If was the game earlier this season when the Demon Deacons topped Syracuse in overtime. Syracuse looked to have the game all but won up by three with the ball with 11 seconds left. Wake Forest got a turnover on a bad out of bounds call, and hit a three to send it into the extra session.  

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Wake Forest: Wake has been one of the biggest surprises in the ACC this season and one of the best teams in the conference as well. The Demon Deacons are a decent outside shooting team at 33%. Alondes Williams is Wake's best player and in the running for ACC Player of the Year. He is averaging over 20 points, five assists and nearly seven rebounds per game. Jake LaRavia is a 6-8 forward who can score at all three levels. He is averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 34% from beyond the arc and 60% overall. Daivien Williamson missed the first Syracuse game and is the best shooter on the team by percentage at over 40% from three. 

