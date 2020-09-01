The Syracuse men's basketball team has some big shoes to fill with Elijah Hughes declaring for the draft this year. Talking with assistant head coach Adrian Autry, he spoke about the incoming players that he believes will step up to fill that empty spot.

Incoming players like Alan Griffin, Kadary Richmond, Woody Newton and Frank Anselem have a lot to offer the team this season. Coach Autry believes that each of these players will each individually bring something special to the team. "Alan Griffin, you know, who is the oldest of the four and the transfer will bring in the versatility in that leading position," Autry said " He is also someone who has the experience in the wing who can make shots that the team needs." Autry went on about Richmond, "He is a talented freshman who is more of a guard but can play the two positions, he is very good with the ball." When speaking about Newton and Anselem, Autry is says he is excited about what the big men can bring. "He is a 6’9” forward that can make shots from the outside as well as a good shot blocker and excellent shooter, and then you have Anselem another 6’9” man who brings in a high offensive IQ."

While coach Autry says they not trying to replace Elijah Hughes, he says that "the team knows what they need to do to fill that position is to stay committed. Hughes was a facilitator but the guys coming up, like Quincey Guerrier, are prepared to make that step forward to lead."

Right now, the team is in summer workouts right now and Autry says that the team is working hard in the weight room as well as the court and is focused on being healthy for its season. So far, the team has been fortunate enough to not have any cases of COPVID-19 and looks forward to the season.