SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Adrian Autry Excited by New Incoming Talent

Tawny Davis

The Syracuse men's basketball team has some big shoes to fill with Elijah Hughes declaring for the draft this year. Talking with assistant head coach Adrian Autry, he spoke about the incoming players that he believes will step up to fill that empty spot.

Incoming players like Alan Griffin, Kadary Richmond, Woody Newton and Frank Anselem have a lot to offer the team this season. Coach Autry believes that each of these players will each individually bring something special to the team. "Alan Griffin, you know, who is the oldest of the four and the transfer will bring in the versatility in that leading position," Autry said " He is also someone who has the experience in the wing who can make shots that the team needs."  Autry went on about Richmond, "He is a talented freshman who is more of a guard but can play the two positions, he is very good with the ball." When speaking about Newton and Anselem, Autry is says he is excited about what the big men can bring. "He is a 6’9” forward that can make shots from the outside as well as a good shot blocker and excellent shooter, and then you have Anselem another 6’9” man who brings in a high offensive IQ."

While coach Autry says they not trying to replace Elijah Hughes, he says that "the team knows what they need to do to fill that position is to stay committed. Hughes was a facilitator but the guys coming up, like Quincey Guerrier, are prepared to make that step forward to lead."

Right now, the team is in summer workouts right now and Autry says that the team is working hard in the weight room as well as the court and is focused on being healthy for its season. So far, the team has been fortunate enough to not have any cases of COPVID-19 and looks forward to the season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Syracuse Football Strike in 2020?

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers addresses NBA boycotts, spoke with team about Jacob Blake shooting.

Jacob Payne

by

Talha Rao

Syracuse Defense Dominates First Training Camp Scrimmage

Syracuse football completed the first scrimmage of training camp with a number of youngsters making plays.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Cuse Clicks: August 31, 2020

The top Syracuse related stories, articles and videos from around the web.

All Orange Staff

Could Olympic Sports be Affected Should Basketball or Football not have a Season

What can happen if the two biggest sports decided not to have their seasons

Tawny Davis

Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Floyd Little in The Express, Passes Away

One of Hollywood's best loses battle with colon cancer.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Former Syracuse Football Star Zaire Franklin Leading Colts Charge on Community Impact

Zaire Franklin showing the same leadership with the Colts as he did at Syracuse

All Orange Staff

Alan Griffin Focuses on Social Injustice

Syracuse Transfer Alan Griffin Discusses Social Injustice During Press Conference

Talha Rao

Former Syracuse Orange DE Alton Robinson Impressing at Seattle Seahawks Camp

The former Syracuse star could make an impact as an NFL rookie

All Orange Staff

by

house123

Former Syracuse Star Brittney Sykes Starring for Los Angeles Sparks

Sykes is having a solid start to the WNBA season with her new team.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse football players have 'Trust' in 2020.

Syracuse Orange Football Players Andre Cisco, Tommy DeVito and Taj Harris have 'Trust' in 2020.

Jacob Payne